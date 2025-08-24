NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $214.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $190.00 to $214.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.44.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $177.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.35 and its 200 day moving average is $137.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $13,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,848,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,095,196,926. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% during the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

