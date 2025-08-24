Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Raised to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OPAD. Citigroup lowered Offerpad Solutions to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp lowered Offerpad Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $1.00 to $1.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Offerpad Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.41.

Offerpad Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OPAD opened at $1.5450 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $47.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.16. Offerpad Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $5.13.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.91 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 132.77% and a negative net margin of 8.08%. Offerpad Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Offerpad Solutions will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPAD. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 17,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

