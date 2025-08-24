Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OPRA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Opera in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Opera from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Opera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Opera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. Opera has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $142.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.44 million. Opera had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 14.53%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Opera has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Opera will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Opera

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Opera by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,176,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,284,000 after purchasing an additional 506,425 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Opera by 14.4% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 642,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 80,866 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Opera by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 406,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Opera by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 257,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 51,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Opera by 29.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 231,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 52,020 shares during the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

