OR Royalties (NYSE:OR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on OR Royalties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OR Royalties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $30.8820 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. OR Royalties has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.47 and a beta of 0.71.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). OR Royalties had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 35.25%.The company had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that OR Royalties will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OR Royalties during the second quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OR Royalties in the second quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OR Royalties in the second quarter valued at approximately $798,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in shares of OR Royalties by 12.9% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 303,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OR Royalties by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 42,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

