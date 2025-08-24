Organon & Co. $OGN Shares Purchased by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 1,012.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 640.7% in the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OGN. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE OGN opened at $9.42 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 163.88%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Organon & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 2.97%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

