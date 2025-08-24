Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Stock Price Up 24.6% – Here’s Why

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 24.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.71. Approximately 393,487 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 130,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.39.

In other Organto Foods news, Director Javier Reyes bought 100,000 shares of Organto Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,360.00. 32.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.

