Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Trading Up 24.6% – Should You Buy?

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 24.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.71. Approximately 393,487 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 130,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Organto Foods Trading Up 5.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Insider Transactions at Organto Foods

In other Organto Foods news, Director Javier Reyes purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$57,360.00. 32.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Organto Foods

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.

