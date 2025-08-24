Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) vs. Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Head to Head Analysis

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) and Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oriental Land and Membership Collective Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oriental Land $4.46 billion 9.92 $819.46 million $0.52 47.29 Membership Collective Group $972.21 million 0.53 -$220.58 million ($1.24) -7.10

Analyst Ratings

Oriental Land has higher revenue and earnings than Membership Collective Group. Membership Collective Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oriental Land, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Oriental Land and Membership Collective Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oriental Land 0 1 0 0 2.00 Membership Collective Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Oriental Land and Membership Collective Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oriental Land 18.27% 13.22% 8.95% Membership Collective Group -25.47% -450.95% -10.13%

Volatility and Risk

Oriental Land has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Membership Collective Group has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Membership Collective Group shares are held by institutional investors. 73.0% of Membership Collective Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oriental Land beats Membership Collective Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel. The Other Business segment operates and manages Ikspiari, a shopping complex that includes shops and restaurants, and a cinema complex; and Disney Resort Line, a monorail connecting four stations within Tokyo Disney Resort. It is also involved in the land development. Oriental Land Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Urayasu, Japan.

About Membership Collective Group

Membership Collective Group Inc. operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

