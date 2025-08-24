Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a $164.00 target price on Oshkosh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.08.

Get Our Latest Report on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Trading Up 3.5%

NYSE OSK opened at $141.9340 on Friday. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $142.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total transaction of $243,120.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,129.83. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth $568,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 125,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.