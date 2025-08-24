PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $8.7050 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $930.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.10 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $59,603,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 870.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,271,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625,121 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 12,143,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,192 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,100,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,106,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

