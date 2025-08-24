Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance

PGC stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.47. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $69.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.77 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 7.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy purchased 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $97,612.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 39,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,744.96. The trade was a 10.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 338.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 389.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

