Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Trading Up 18.8% – Here’s What Happened

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB – Get Free Report) rose 18.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18.43 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 17.83 ($0.24). Approximately 857,180 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 436% from the average daily volume of 160,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.20).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.64. The company has a market capitalization of £21.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.41.

Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported GBX 0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pebble Beach Systems Group had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 158.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pebble Beach Systems Group plc will post 1.801406 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc designs and delivers automation, integrated channel, and virtualized playout solutions for the broadcast and streaming service markets worldwide. It also provides Automation Lite, a simpler software offering that allow control of up to six channels; Playout in a box, a compact playout solution; Pebble Remote, a solution that provides real-time access to the playout environment; Pebble Control, a solution that offers connection management of IP devices for TV stations, OB trucks, and production houses; and Orchestration solutions.

