Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives C$20.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.92.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

View Our Latest Report on Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 0.5%

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$19.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.12. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$13.56 and a 52 week high of C$21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.28.

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.