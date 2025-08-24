Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,001,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,306 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $95,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $600,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172.72. This trade represents a 99.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $91.2920 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.38. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $81.47 and a 1 year high of $96.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 10.96%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 73.81%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.