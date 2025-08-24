Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Price

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WDAY. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 price target on Workday and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.76.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $221.27 on Friday. Workday has a 1-year low of $205.33 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 102.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 72,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total value of $17,383,945.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $24,679,111.17. This represents a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $1,863,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,675. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,005 shares of company stock valued at $79,203,523 in the last quarter. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth $456,341,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at about $442,702,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Workday by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,722,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $960,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,088 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $879,147,000 after buying an additional 1,211,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 35.6% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,475,000 after buying an additional 913,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

