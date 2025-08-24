Piper Sandler Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Zoom Communications Trading Up 12.7%

Zoom Communications stock opened at $82.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.68. Zoom Communications has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $92.80.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Communications will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $593,727.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 129,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,026,717.50. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $1,871,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,875 shares in the company, valued at $439,802.50. This trade represents a 80.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,542 shares of company stock worth $6,609,623. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zoom Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,951,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,713,000 after purchasing an additional 154,783 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,538,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,237,000 after buying an additional 373,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,637,000 after buying an additional 410,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,998,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,421,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,732,000 after buying an additional 36,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

