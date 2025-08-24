Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Separately, Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PBI

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $11.8250 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 5.60%.The firm had revenue of $461.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 18.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $424,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 115,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,016.70. This represents a 23.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 41.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pitney Bowes

(Get Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.