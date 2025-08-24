Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Given New $24.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLYM. Wedbush upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $21.1450 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a market cap of $942.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.20 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 67.77%. Research analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 136.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6,862.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 79.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

