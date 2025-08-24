Pool Corporation $POOL Shares Bought by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Pool were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Pool by 7.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC grew its stake in Pool by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Pool by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC grew its stake in Pool by 5.2% in the first quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 20.3% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $323.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $306.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.52. Pool Corporation has a 52 week low of $282.22 and a 52 week high of $395.60. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 7.79%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.99 earnings per share. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Pool declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on POOL. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.14.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

