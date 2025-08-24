PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 217.80% from the stock’s previous close.

AIOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on PowerFleet from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Zacks Research cut PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital set a $8.00 target price on PowerFleet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

PowerFleet Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at PowerFleet

Shares of NASDAQ:AIOT opened at $4.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. PowerFleet has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In other PowerFleet news, CEO Steven Mark Towe purchased 23,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $102,353.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,457,923 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,019.66. This trade represents a 0.95% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,049.92. This trade represents a 55.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in PowerFleet in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,426,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in PowerFleet by 23.5% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 120,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in PowerFleet in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in PowerFleet by 100.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PowerFleet by 52.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 687,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 237,870 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

