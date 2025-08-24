PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

PriceSmart Trading Up 3.0%

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $110.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.30. PriceSmart has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $114.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.77.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PriceSmart will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart

In related news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $58,470.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 77,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,282,399.48. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 68.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 19.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 522.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 113,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 95,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 7,364.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 69,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 68,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Further Reading

