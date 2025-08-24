Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives $28.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRVA. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $21.99 on Thursday. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.70.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $521.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.97 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Privia Health Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2,393.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2,852.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2,115.3% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

