PURPLE INNOVATION (NASDAQ:PRPL) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

PURPLE INNOVATION (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
PURPLE INNOVATION Trading Up 11.9%
Shares of PRPL opened at $1.13 on Friday. PURPLE INNOVATION has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
PURPLE INNOVATION (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. PURPLE INNOVATION had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 472.12%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.69 million. PURPLE INNOVATION has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PURPLE INNOVATION will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
PURPLE INNOVATION Company Profile
Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.
