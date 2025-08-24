Q3 Earnings Forecast for Insmed Issued By William Blair

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Insmed in a report issued on Tuesday, August 19th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.27) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Insmed’s current full-year earnings is ($4.56) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Insmed’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.52) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.40). Insmed had a negative net margin of 259.82% and a negative return on equity of 195.37%. The firm had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INSM. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Insmed from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Insmed from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Insmed from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Insmed from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Insmed from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.57.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $131.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.69. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $60.40 and a fifty-two week high of $133.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 6,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $881,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 233,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,035,841.60. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $95,641.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 66,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,806,048.94. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 539,694 shares of company stock worth $53,144,604. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Insmed by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Insmed by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Insmed by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

