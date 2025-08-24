Raymond James Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF $SPHD

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 685,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,501 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $34,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $49.70 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $43.39 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

