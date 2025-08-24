Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) CTO Christopher Brian Slowe Sells 28,000 Shares

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.94, for a total value of $6,130,320.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 222,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,721,593.96. The trade was a 11.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Brian Slowe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 22nd, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 10,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.25, for a total value of $2,202,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 16,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.58, for a total value of $2,329,280.00.

On Monday, June 23rd, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 16,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total transaction of $2,183,520.00.

Reddit Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at $217.2850 on Friday. Reddit Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $253.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.82 and its 200-day moving average is $141.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 197.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Reddit had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Reddit’s revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reddit from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Reddit from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Reddit from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reddit

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDDT. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reddit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the second quarter worth $5,002,000. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reddit by 9.2% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Reddit by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter.

Reddit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

