Remitly Global, Inc. $RELY Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,105 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Remitly Global were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RELY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Remitly Global by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,957,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,109,000 after buying an additional 306,099 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Remitly Global by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,774,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,806 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Remitly Global by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,371,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,324,000 after purchasing an additional 402,417 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Remitly Global by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,257,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,946,000 after purchasing an additional 128,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,367,000 after purchasing an additional 45,579 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Remitly Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Remitly Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Remitly Global in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Remitly Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Remitly Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:RELY opened at $19.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 317.55 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $27.32.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $411.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.59 million. Remitly Global had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.96%.The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Luke Tavis sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $61,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,549.20. This trade represents a 70.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pankaj Sharma sold 4,000 shares of Remitly Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,520. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,623,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

