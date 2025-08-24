Rep. Austin Scott Sells Off Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Representative Austin Scott (R-Georgia) recently sold shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in GE Aerospace stock on June 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “VIVIEN G SCOTT IRA” account.

Representative Austin Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) on 6/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) on 5/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) on 5/23/2025.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:GE opened at $266.7680 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $281.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.54.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Aerospace

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Scott

Austin Scott (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Scott (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Scott’s professional experience includes working as an Agent and Owner with The Southern Group, Limited Liability Company, Senior Agent with The Principal Financial Group from 1993 to 1998 and an Agent with the Life of the South Agency from 1992 to 1993.

He is a member of the American Red Cross – Coastal Plains Chapter Board, National Association of Insurance Financial Advisers, First Baptist Church of Tifton and the American Legislative Exchange Council.

Scott graduated from the University of Georgia with a B.B.A. in risk management and insurance.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

