Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Exelon stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Get Exelon alerts:

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Exelon Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. Exelon Corporation has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $48.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.12.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelon

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.