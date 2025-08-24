Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Graphic Packaging stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Shares of GPK opened at $23.0240 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 6.18%. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

Graphic Packaging announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 23.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Philip R. Martens sold 56,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $1,239,136.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,759.84. This represents a 62.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPK. UBS Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 69.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 130.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,356.1% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

