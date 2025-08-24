Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Middleby stock on June 11th.

Get Middleby alerts:

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Middleby Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $137.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.58. The Middleby Corporation has a one year low of $118.09 and a one year high of $182.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $977.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.59 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MIDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $186.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Middleby to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MIDD

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Middleby

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.