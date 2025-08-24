Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Guidewire Software stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

NYSE GWRE opened at $213.9350 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.94 and a 1 year high of $263.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 534.84, a P/E/G ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.61.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.41. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $293.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.61, for a total value of $169,076.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,753,813.62. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.61, for a total transaction of $296,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 226,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,838,249.48. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,541 shares of company stock worth $6,034,187 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.92.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

