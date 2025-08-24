Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Novartis stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Get Novartis alerts:

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $126.9410 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.73. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $268.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novartis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Novartis

(Get Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.