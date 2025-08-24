Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in GATX stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

GATX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $166.1990 on Friday. GATX Corporation has a twelve month low of $127.69 and a twelve month high of $168.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.48 and a 200 day moving average of $154.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

GATX Announces Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.11. GATX had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $430.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.52 million. GATX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GATX

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in GATX by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in GATX by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in GATX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,391,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in GATX by 826.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in GATX by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GATX

In other GATX news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 18,700 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.66, for a total value of $2,929,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,916.88. The trade was a 64.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $335,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,599.54. This trade represents a 22.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,679 shares of company stock worth $3,705,974. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Susquehanna set a $190.00 price objective on shares of GATX and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GATX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.67.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

