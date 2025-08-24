Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Genworth Financial stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Genworth Financial stock opened at $8.6850 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 2.61%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. NDVR Inc. grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 24,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on GNW shares. Wall Street Zen cut Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Genworth Financial from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

