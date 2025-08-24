REV Group, Inc. $REVG Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 345.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 643,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,328 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $20,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REVG shares. Wall Street Zen raised REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on REV Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on REV Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

REVG stock opened at $52.2430 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.18. REV Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $53.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.94.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.51 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 4.16%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. REV Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

In other news, CEO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny sold 92,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $4,058,701.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 516,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,635,828.18. This trade represents a 15.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

