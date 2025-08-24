Reviewing Benchmark Energy (OTCMKTS:BMRK) and JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

Benchmark Energy (OTCMKTS:BMRK – Get Free Report) and JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Get Benchmark Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Benchmark Energy and JOYY, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benchmark Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 JOYY 0 1 1 0 2.50

JOYY has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential downside of 32.48%. Given JOYY’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JOYY is more favorable than Benchmark Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benchmark Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A JOYY $2.24 billion 1.25 $301.82 million ($3.10) -16.72

This table compares Benchmark Energy and JOYY”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

JOYY has higher revenue and earnings than Benchmark Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.8% of JOYY shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of JOYY shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Benchmark Energy and JOYY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benchmark Energy N/A N/A N/A JOYY 9.02% 4.64% 2.96%

Volatility and Risk

Benchmark Energy has a beta of 3.86, suggesting that its stock price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JOYY has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JOYY beats Benchmark Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benchmark Energy

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Energy Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energy Partners LLC, buys industrial grade glycerin and sells it to boiler plants as an alternative bunker fuel in the United States and internationally. The company offers crude and refined glycerin, a co-product of biodiesel production used in various industrial and commercial applications, such as power, energy, and boiler operations, as well as in the de-icing process and manufacturing of animal feed. It has a strategic relationship with the University of North Dakota (UND) to utilize industrial grade glycerin as an additive to the UND coal-burning plant. The company is based in Coldspring, Texas.

About JOYY

(Get Free Report)

JOYY Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the United States, the Great Britain, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.