Reviewing Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) & Ck Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY)

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) and Ck Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.9% of Honeywell International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Honeywell International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Honeywell International and Ck Hutchison’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honeywell International 14.30% 37.37% 8.87% Ck Hutchison N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honeywell International 0 8 8 1 2.59 Ck Hutchison 0 0 0 1 4.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Honeywell International and Ck Hutchison, as reported by MarketBeat.

Honeywell International presently has a consensus target price of $254.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.99%. Given Honeywell International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Honeywell International is more favorable than Ck Hutchison.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Honeywell International and Ck Hutchison”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honeywell International $39.99 billion 3.54 $5.71 billion $8.79 25.35 Ck Hutchison $36.07 billion N/A $2.19 billion N/A N/A

Honeywell International has higher revenue and earnings than Ck Hutchison.

Risk & Volatility

Honeywell International has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ck Hutchison has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Honeywell International pays an annual dividend of $4.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Ck Hutchison pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Honeywell International pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Honeywell International has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Summary

Honeywell International beats Ck Hutchison on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honeywell International

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services. Its Honeywell Building Technologies segment provides software applications for building control and optimization; sensors, switches, control systems, and instruments for energy management; access control; video surveillance; fire products; and installation, maintenance, and upgrades of systems. The company’s Performance Materials and Technologies segment offers automation control, instrumentation, and software and related services; catalysts and adsorbents, equipment, and consulting; and materials to manufacture end products, such as bullet-resistant armor, nylon, computer chips, and pharmaceutical packaging, as well as provides materials based on hydrofluoro-olefin technology. Its Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides personal protective equipment, apparel, gear, and footwear; gas detection technology; custom-engineered sensors, switches, and controls for sensing and productivity solution; cloud-based notification and emergency messaging; mobile devices and software; custom-engineered sensors, switches, and controls; and data and asset management productivity solutions. Honeywell International Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Ck Hutchison

(Get Free Report)

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications. It invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 293 berths in 53 ports spanning 24 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities. The company also operates retail brands with stores that offer personal care, health and beauty products, food and fine wines, consumer electronics, and electrical appliances, as well as operates supermarkets under Watsons, PARKnSHOP, and FORTRESS brands; and manufactures and distributes bottled water and other beverages under the Watsons Water and Mr. Juicy brands. In addition, it invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and other infrastructure related businesses. Further, the company provides mobile telecommunications and data services, as well as operates as an integrated energy company. Additionally, it researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, markets, and sells nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture-related products; provides marine construction and ship repair yard, general engineering, and tug operations, water supply and sewerage, electricity generation and distribution, gas distribution, and aircraft maintenance services; and leases rolling stocks. The company was founded in 1828 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

