Robert O’hare Sells 77,800 Shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) CFO Robert O’hare sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $6,231,002.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert O’hare also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 18th, Robert O’hare sold 11,405 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $912,400.00.

On Monday, July 7th, Robert O’hare sold 19,802 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,386,734.06.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $79.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.94. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.52, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 3.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Affirm by 63.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 634.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 190.5% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm by 468.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFRM. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Affirm to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Affirm from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.74.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

