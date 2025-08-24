Robert O’hare Sells 77,800 Shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRMGet Free Report) CFO Robert O’hare sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $6,231,002.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert O’hare also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 18th, Robert O’hare sold 11,405 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $912,400.00.
  • On Monday, July 7th, Robert O’hare sold 19,802 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,386,734.06.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $79.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.94. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.52, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 3.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Affirm by 63.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 634.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 190.5% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm by 468.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFRM. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Affirm to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Affirm from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.74.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

