Robert O’hare Sells 77,800 Shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) CFO Robert O’hare sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $6,231,002.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Robert O’hare also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 18th, Robert O’hare sold 11,405 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $912,400.00.
- On Monday, July 7th, Robert O’hare sold 19,802 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,386,734.06.
Affirm Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $79.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.94. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.52, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 3.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on AFRM. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Affirm to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Affirm from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.74.
Affirm Company Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.
