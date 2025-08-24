Robert W. Baird Raises TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $152.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $143.00 to $152.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TJX. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:TJX opened at $136.3790 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $111.22 and a twelve month high of $145.58. The company has a market cap of $152.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.48.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,808,774,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,330,717,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 12,417.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,057,273 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $501,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,859 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 14,486.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,912,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $354,696,000 after buying an additional 2,892,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 120.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $620,406,000 after buying an additional 2,743,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.