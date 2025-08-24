Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, August 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $147.25 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $122.36 and a 52-week high of $163.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.10 and a 200-day moving average of $137.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 251.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

