Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Hays (LON:HAS) Price Target to GBX 95

Hays (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 100 to GBX 95 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 70 price objective on shares of Hays in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hays presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 93.33.

Hays Price Performance

Hays stock opened at GBX 64.10 on Friday. Hays has a 12-month low of GBX 55.70 and a 12-month high of GBX 96.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hays (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported GBX 1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Hays had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. Equities analysts predict that Hays will post 4.0966184 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hays news, insider Joe Hurd bought 1,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 64 per share, with a total value of £1,230.72. Also, insider Michael Findlay bought 33,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 per share, with a total value of £20,049. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 69,720 shares of company stock valued at $4,122,128. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hays

