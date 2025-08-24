Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock Price

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $133.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $118.41 on Friday. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $88.96 and a 52 week high of $136.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $349.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total transaction of $2,873,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 166,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,134,691.95. This represents a 13.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Veronica Hill-Milbourne sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $180,555.03. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,350.31. This represents a 23.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,480. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

