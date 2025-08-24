Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.18 Million Position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $MD

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 586,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after buying an additional 34,266 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 219.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 194.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 25,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MD. UBS Group upped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of MD opened at $16.9730 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.21. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $468.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.37 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

