Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Valley National Bancorp $VLY

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,289 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 206.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $39,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 219.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 6.5%

VLY opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.09. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 12.87%.The company had revenue of $495.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on VLY shares. Truist Financial raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valley National Bancorp

About Valley National Bancorp

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.