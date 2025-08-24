Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in ACM Research, Inc. $ACMR

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 388.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,111 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in ACM Research by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in ACM Research by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ACM Research by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ACM Research news, Director Tracy Liu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 110,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,160. The trade was a 11.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,028. This represents a 23.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,260,000. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.36. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $32.54.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $215.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

