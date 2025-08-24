Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.59 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $593.21 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $594.32. The company has a market cap of $712.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $575.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.53.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

