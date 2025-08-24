Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. $ASTE

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Astec Industries by 802.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 264.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 200.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASTE opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.04 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average of $37.96.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $330.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.00 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Astec Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

