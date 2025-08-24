Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SLN) Receives $33.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.8333.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLN. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 424.8% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 849,676 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,399,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 48,165.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 499,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 498,032 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 488,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 320,472 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 539,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 205,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLN stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Silence Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $20.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.27). Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 294.20% and a negative return on equity of 67.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. Analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

