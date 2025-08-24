Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives $18.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

SBGI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sinclair from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sinclair from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Sinclair from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th.

Sinclair Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47. Sinclair has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.19). Sinclair had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Carronade Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sinclair by 418.1% during the fourth quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 440,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 355,419 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sinclair by 65.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 282,400 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Sinclair by 5.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,940,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,462,000 after acquiring an additional 200,415 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sinclair during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sinclair by 15.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after acquiring an additional 129,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Company Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

